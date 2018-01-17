Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud ordered the transfer of $2 billion to Yemen on Wednesday, a day after Yemen's Saudi-backed prime minister made an urgent appeal on the kingdom and its allies to save the local currency from "complete collapse."

Prime Minister Ahmed Obeid bin Daghir had called on the kingdom and its allies to act "now, not tomorrow," and said saving the Yemeni rial means "saving Yemenis from inevitable famine." In his letter, he said Yemen needed a bailout.

For nearly three years, a Saudi-led coalition backed by the United States has been carrying out air strikes in Yemen against Iranian-allied rebels, known as Houthis, after the rebels overran the capital of Sanaa and forced Yemen's government into exile.

The war has killed more than 10,000 civilians, displaced some two million people and pushed millions to the brink of famine. The United Nations calls Yemen the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

Central bank

Saudi Arabia said in a statement that the funds would be deposited in Yemen's central bank to help address the "deteriorating economic situation faced by the Yemeni people."