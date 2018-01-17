Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas blasted Donald Trump again on Wednesday in a fiery and emotional speech, saying the US leader's decision to recognise contested Jerusalem as Israel's capital was "sinful" and "ill-fated."

Abbas slated Trump openly over his policies in an international conference that kicked off in Egypt on Wednesday, amid an outcry in the Muslim world over last month's US decision to recognise the holy city as Israel's capital.

Officials and figures from around 86 countries are attending the two-day conference, which is organised by the Grand Imam of Al Azhar, Dr Ahmed al Tayeb, which is the highest seat of learning in the Sunni Muslim world.

The conference will focus on the ways of providing support for preserving the Palestinian and Arab identity of the holy city.

Tayeb also described Trump's Jerusalem decision as "unjust," and said it must be countered by a revival of awareness of the Palestinian question.

On December 6, US President Donald Trump officially recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and ordered the relocation of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

Some Palestinians want East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.

The US policy shift has triggered outcry in the Arab and Muslim world and a wave of protests in the Palestinian lands that left at least 16 people dead.

Abbas said that US has disqualified itself from continuing as a broker in the long-stalled Israeli-Palestinian negotiations, a role America has had for decades.

US embassy move

Meanwhile Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday he was certain the US Embassy in Israel would be moved to Jerusalem sometime this year, much sooner than Trump administration officials have estimated.