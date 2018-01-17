Two pilots and a technician were killed when a military training aircraft crashed in southwestern Isparta province on Wednesday, according to a provincial governor.

The aircraft crashed in Kasikara town of Yalvac district, Isparta Governor Sehmus Gunaydin told Anadolu Agency.

The cause of the aircraft crash so far remains unknown, Gunaydin added.

“Unfortunately, we have three martyrs. There is no information on how this training aircraft crashed,” he said, adding a Turkish Air Forces helicopter arrived at the scene soon after the crash.