Romania's president on Wednesday proposed that a European Member of Parliament be country's the next prime minister and potentially its first female leader.

President Klaus Iohannis named Viorica Dancila, a member of the ruling Social Democratic Party and an ally of party chairman Liviu Dragnea.

The decision must be approved by parliament for her to get the job.

The move came after the ruling party forced the resignation of their prime minister on Monday less than seven months after he took office.

Dragnea, the most powerful politician in Romania, can't be prime minister due to a conviction for vote-rigging.

Dancila, 54, supports laws being considered by parliament that critics say will make it harder to prosecute high-level corruption.

On Wednesday she said it was important "to put into practice the governing program and ... to prepare for the presidency of the European Union," which Romania takes over on January 1, 2019.

Iohannis said he was giving the Social Democrats, who have a parliamentary majority with a junior partner, another chance after "two failed governments."