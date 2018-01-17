Turkey's top civil and military leadership said on Wednesday it will take "immediate" and "resolute" steps to protect the nation from any threats coming from western Syria.

Ankara has been infuriated with comments by the US-led coalition in northeastern Syria that it was working with the YPG-led SDF to set up a new 30,000-strong border force.

The YPG spearheads the SDF and is the armed wing of the PYD which is considered by Turkey as the Syrian offshoot of the PKK.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU.

After a meeting in Ankara, Turkey's National Security Council said, "Necessary steps would be taken immediately and resolutely to defeat any threat against Turkey from western Syria in the first stage."

The statement added that necessary steps will be taken to secure the life and property of the local community, and strengthen Turkey's border with Syria.

The council said, "The establishment of a terror corridor and the formation of a terrorist army across the border will not be allowed."

The meeting, chaired by the President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, lasted more than four hours.

On Monday, with relations between the NATO allies stretched close to breaking point, Erdogan threatened to "strangle" the planned US-backed force in Syria "before it's even born".

Erdogan has also threatened military action against the region of Afrin, to the west of the area where the border force is planned.

TRT World'sAndrew Hopkins reports from Ankara.

Rejection of US plan