The ancient Islamic artistic style called arabesque is getting a reboot for the 21st century.

The geometric motif first appeared in Islamic art in the 10th century, in architecture, textiles, pottery and metal vessels.

Contemporary Arabesque, an exhibition at Jerusalem's Museum of Islamic Art explores modern interpretations of the iconic arabesque pattern created by local artists.

"Arabesque is a very common and significant ornament in the world of Islam. The exhibition examines what the artists did with their motifs and how they create and express their own personal voice through by using them in their art," said Tamar Gispan-Greenberg, a curator of the exhibition.

"This is the whole the point of the exhibition, the connection between the traditional and the contemporary," she added.