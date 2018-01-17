Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov vetoed Wednesday a law giving greater status to the Albanian language in the Balkan country, saying it could endanger its "unity and sovereignty".

Conservative Ivanov said that the law would block and make state administration dysfunctional "risking jeopardising unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Macedonia."

"We are passing an unjust law that favours only Albanian language," Ivanov told reporters, adding that it was not in line with the constitution.

"Therefore... I decided not to sign the law into effect."

However, the bill will be sent back to the parliament for a new vote and if it is approved again the president has to sign it.

Macedonian government regretted the decision in a statement, saying the law was "in line with the constitution" and motivated by the "care for all citizens of Macedonia."

Ethnic Albanians make up around a quarter of Macedonia's two million people, and Albanian has until now been an official language only in areas where the minority makes up certain numbers.