An Israeli military judge on Wednesday ordered a Palestinian teenager arrested after a viral video showed her hitting two Israeli soldiers to be held in custody through her trial.

"I found no alternative other than to order her detention in custody until the end of proceedings," the judge ruled, referring to 16-year-old Ahed Tamimi.

"The gravity of the offences of which she is accused do not allow an alternative to custody."

Her mother, Nariman Tamimi, was ordered to be held until at least her next hearing on February 6.

TRT World's Mohammed Hamayel reports from Ramallah.

Ahed Tamimi has been hailed as a hero by Palestinians who see her as bravely standing up to Israel's occupation of the West Bank.

Israelis accuse her family of using her as a pawn in staged provocations.

She has been charged with 12 counts including assault and could face a lengthy jail term if convicted.

Charges

The charges relate to events in the video and five other incidents. They include stone-throwing, incitement and making threats.

The judge's decision on Wednesday raises the possibility she could spend months in custody before the conclusion of her case.

Representatives from the French and Swedish consulates as well as the European Union attended the hearing for Tamimi, who sat impassively in a khaki prison jacket.

"The court said that because she is so dangerous there is no possibility of bail," her lawyer Gaby Lasky told reporters.

Human rights groups have criticised the minor's continued detention since her arrest on December 19, while the EU has expressed concern.

Her mother was arrested over the incident the same day, while her cousin Nour Tamimi, 20, was arrested on December 20. Nour was released on bail on January 5.

The Israeli army's treatment of Palestinian children has been heavily criticised, and deemed excessive by many.