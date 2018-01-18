The prime ministers of Japan and Australia toured a military training ground outside Tokyo on Thursday, as the two countries seek to bolster defence ties in the face of the North Korean crisis.

Malcolm Turnbull and Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe are hoping to thrash out a security agreement on joint defence operations and exercises, with one eye also on China as it expands its naval ambitions.

Diplomats are putting the finishing touches to the proposed defence pact, which would be the first of its kind for Japan and would make Australia Tokyo's closest military partner after the United States.

The pact would reportedly lay the ground for Japanese military exercises out of Darwin, the northern Australian city heavily bombed by Japan in World War II.

"The (military) agreement, when concluded, will be a pillar of the Japan-Australia security co-operation," said a Japanese diplomat ahead of the talks.

Both sides say boosting military co-operation is vital given the tense situation in the region, with North Korea's missile programme bringing the world closer to nuclear conflict than at any time since the Cold War.

China's steady expansion of its military and economic influence in Asia Pacific has also encouraged Japan and Australia to draw closer militarily.

Pressure on North Korea