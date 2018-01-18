WORLD
2 MIN READ
Muslim trainee lawyer kicked out of courtroom in Italy over headscarf
Asmae Belfakir was told by a judge to take her headscarf off or leave the courtroom on Wednesday in Bologna.
Morocccan-born trainee lawyer refuses to take off her veil and leaves the courtroom. (Photo: Archive) / AA
By Saim Kurubas
January 18, 2018

A Moroccan-born trainee lawyer was kicked out of a courtroom in Italy's Bologna province on Wednesday for wearing a Muslim veil, reports said.

The judge asked 25-year-old Asmae Belfakir either to remove her headscarf or leave the courtroom at Emilia-Romagna regional administrative court.

Belfakir refused to take off her headscarf and chose to leave, according to the Italian media.

The woman was chosen as a trainee by the legal office of the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia.

Speaking to Italy's AGI news agency,she said she had never experienced anything like this before and had attended dozens of hearings at regional and state courts wearing the religious garment.

The Organisation of Young Italian Lawyers (AIGA) said the judge's action had been "inconceivable" and "against constitutional principles."

"There are no laws banning the veil in a courtroom — the judge had voiced an arbitrary position," said Bologna's Islamic Community Coordinator Yassine Lafram speaking to ANSA news agency.

Many social media users condemned the judge's order and voiced solidarity with the young trainee.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
