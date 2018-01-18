A Moroccan-born trainee lawyer was kicked out of a courtroom in Italy's Bologna province on Wednesday for wearing a Muslim veil, reports said.

The judge asked 25-year-old Asmae Belfakir either to remove her headscarf or leave the courtroom at Emilia-Romagna regional administrative court.

Belfakir refused to take off her headscarf and chose to leave, according to the Italian media.

The woman was chosen as a trainee by the legal office of the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia.