NATO's secretary general urged Macedonia on Thursday to solve its 25-year-old name dispute with alliance member Greece and proceed with wide-ranging reforms if it wants its membership bid to succeed.

Jens Stoltenberg said he "strongly welcomes" the small Balkan country's efforts to join NATO – a decade after the dispute with neighbouring Greece halted an earlier accession effort.

"But while it is good to be ambitious, it is also important to be realistic," Stoltenberg said in an address to the Macedonian parliament in the capital, Skopje.

"There is still much hard work to be done," he added. "That means, of course, resolving the issue of your country's name. It's an issue that has weighed on this region – and this country – for far too long."

While praising measures already passed by Macedonia's new government, Stoltenberg also called for progress on electoral and media reform, as well as greater transparency in government finances.

Territorial claim

Greece maintains that its neighbour's name implies a territorial claim on its own adjoining province of Macedonia. Macedonia, a former Yugoslav province that peacefully gained its independence in 1991, denies that, arguing that it covers an area that has been known as Macedonia for a long time.