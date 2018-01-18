TÜRKİYE
Turkey extends state of emergency
Turkish lawmakers once again approve the extension of emergency rule for three months. The measure was first introduced in July 2016 following a deadly coup attempt.
The latest extension of the state of emergency means Turkey will have spent a year and a half under emergency rule. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
January 18, 2018

Turkey's Parliament ratified on Thursday a prime ministry motion, extending the ongoing state of emergency in Turkey for three months.

The sixth extension will become effective from Friday at 1.00 a.m (2200GMT Thursday).

The ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party and the opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) backed the motion, while the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and People's Democratic Party (HDP) opposed it.

According to the constitution, a state of emergency can be declared for a maximum period of six months.

To enact the state of emergency, the government must foresee serious indications of widespread violence which may interfere with the democratic environment or basic constitutional rights and freedom of its citizens.

Turkey declared a state of emergency for the first time on July 20, 2016 following a deadly coup attempt which the government blames on a network linked to US-based Fetullah Gulen, dubbed the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

The coup attempt left 250 people dead and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

