Hundreds of mourners came to Belgrade's central cemetery on Thursday to attend the funeral of a Kosovo Serb leader whose killing stoked tensions between Serbia and its former province of Kosovo.

Oliver Ivanovic, 64, was shot six times on Tuesday as he arrived at his party office in Mitrovica, a Kosovo town bitterly divided between majority ethnic Albanians and minority Serbs.

Ivanovic had been facing a retrial over killings of ethnic Albanians during Kosovo's 1998-99 guerrilla uprising against repressive Serbian rule.

His body was brought by car to Serbia's capital, 420 km (260 miles) north of Mitrovica, escorted by mourners.

"The best among Kosovo Serbs was slain and the damage cannot be undone. This death will haunt us politically," said Nevenka Medic, a Mitrovica Serb, clutching a red rose to place on Ivanovic's grave.

Bridge watcher

Ivanovic rose to prominence shortly after the war as one of Mitrovica's "bridge-watchers" - nationalist Serbs who sought to block "infiltration" by Albanians over the Ibar River bridge into the northern half of the town.

After the group disbanded, Ivanovic entered politics and became known as a relative moderate for advocating post-war dialogue and compromise with Kosovo Albanians, while still refusing to recognise Kosovo's 2008 independence from Serbia.

Serbs from Belgrade and from Kosovo queued to lay wreaths and flowers and offer condolences to Ivanovic's wife who stood next to the coffin in front of the cemetery's main chapel.

Among them were top Serbian government officials including Prime Minister Ana Brnabic and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic, as well as opposition leaders.