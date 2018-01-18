The US military on Thursday denied that it was building a new 30,000 strong conventional army in northern Syria under the control of the YPG.

The US Department of Defense statement contradicted an earlier statement that the US would establish a 30,000-strong new border security force with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Syria—a US-backed group that is controlled by the YPG.

The YPG is the armed wing of the PYD, which is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK. The PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU.

The earlier statement on Sunday by Colonel Ryan Dillon, the spokesman for the US-led coalition in Syria, which is tasked with defeating Daesh in Syria, infuriated Ankara.

However, Thursday’s Department of Defense statement, which made no reference to the SDF, read: “The US continues to train local security forces in Syria. The training is designed to enhance security for displaced persons returning to their devastated communities. It is also essential so that ISIS (Daesh) cannot reemerge in liberated and ungoverned areas. This is not a new ‘army’ or conventional ‘border guard’ force.”

Later on Thursday Pentagon spokesman Eric Pahon gave another statement to Anadolu Agency about the role of the militants.

"I do not want to characterise as a police force, but it is a kind of security and stability force or some sort of area control force," he said.

He added that when the conflicts will be over, the militants will be trained on "security and stability."

US owes explanation

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the United States owes Turkey an explanation for saying it is supporting the creation of a border security force in northern Syria.

Tillerson told reporters "that entire situation has been mis-portrayed, mis-described, some people misspoke. We are not creating a border security force at all."

Tillerson said that he understood why Turkey had reacted the way it had to the announcement of the creation of an army on its border.

Unconvinced

However, despite meeting with Tillerson in Vancouver, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said he was not convinced with Tillerson's assurances.

“Did this satisfy us in full? No, it did not,” he told CNN Turk television, in an interview on Thursday.

“The establishment of a so-called terror army would cause irreversible damage in our relations ... it is a very serious situation,” he warned.

Turkey's top civil and military leadership said on Wednesday it would take "immediate" and "resolute" steps to protect the nation from any threats coming from western Syria.

After a meeting in Ankara, Turkey's National Security Council said "necessary steps would be taken immediately and resolutely to defeat any threat against Turkey from western Syria in the first stage."