Pope Francis highlighted the plight of vulnerable immigrants on Thursday and robustly defended a bishop accused of covering up sexual abuse at the end of a visit to Chile overshadowed by controversy.

In the northern border region of Iquique, which he said was "the land of dreams" for so many, the pope hit out at human traffickers and others who seek to take advantage of helpless immigrants.

"Let us be attentive to those who profit from the irregular status of many immigrants who don't know the language or who don't have their papers 'in order'," Francis told a colourful congregation of around 50,000 at an open-air mass on Iquique's sprawling Lobito beach.

TRT World's Ben Said reports.

Sexual abuse allegations

The 81-year-old pontiff has confronted sensitive issues at every turn since he began his visit on Monday, offering an apology to victims of priestly sexual abuse, praying with survivors of Augusto Pinochet's brutal dictatorship, and calling for protection of the rights of Chile's persecuted indigenous communities.

The sex abuse issue dogged him almost to the altar as he prepared to celebrate mass on Thursday.

Chit-chatting about the visit with journalists as he stepped down from his Popemobile, Francis' mood turned serious when tackled about his support for the controversial bishop.

"The day they bring me proof against Bishop Barros, then I will speak," the pope said in response to a journalist's question about the 61-year-old, appointed by Francis in 2015 despite being accused of covering up another priest's abuse of boys.

"There is not a single piece of proof against him. Everything is slander. Is this clear?" the pope said before walking off to prepare for Mass.

Bishop Juan Barros was attending the ceremony along with hundreds of other bishops and clergy. Barros has been a conspicuous presence at both of the pope's previous open-air masses and his meeting with clergy at the Santiago cathedral.