Expo Turkey 2018, a high-profile three-day trade fair, which began in Qatari capital Doha on Wednesday, has boosted trade between the two countries.

Held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, the exhibition featuring 110 Turkish companies covering a range of sectors, including construction, real estate, technology, health, tourism, energy, environmental management, infrastructure, furniture, food, transportation and agriculture.

The event’s second edition was organised in cooperation with Turkey’s Independent Industrialist and Businessmen Association (MUSIAD).

“This exhibition is one of the most important projects contributing to the development of economic and commercial ties between the two countries [i.e., Turkey and Qatar]," Hakan Kurt, general manager of Medya City Corporation, which helped organise the event said.

“The event aims to transform both Turkey and Qatar into regional hubs for economic cooperation by establishing bases for joint investment and promoting the development of relations – in all fields – with Qatar," Kurt said.

Trade between Turkey and Qatar stood at roughly $1.08 billion in 2017 – up from roughly $174 million the previous year.