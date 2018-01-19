The United States will not provide $45 million in food aid for Palestinians that it pledged last month as part of the West Bank/Gaza Emergency Appeal led by the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), the State Department said on Thursday.

The State Department had said on Tuesday that Washington would withhold a separate $65 million it had planned to pay the UN agency that serves the Palestinians, saying UNRWA needed to make unspecified reforms.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert denied the withholding of the $65 million was to punish Palestinians, who have been sharply critical of Trump's announcement last month that he would move the US Embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv.

In a December 15 letter to UNRWA Commissioner-General Pierre Krahenbuhl, State Department Comptroller Eric Hembree had pledged $45 million to the West Bank/Gaza Emergency Appeal.

"The United States plans to make this funding available to UNRWA in early 2018," according to the letter, seen by Reuters on Thursday.

"An additional letter and contribution package confirming this contribution will be sent by or before early January 2018."

The United States had made clear to UNRWA that the $45 million was a pledge aimed at helping the agency with "forecasting," but it was not a guarantee, Nauert told reporters at a regular State Department briefing.

"At this time, we will not be providing that, but that does not mean – I want to make it clear – that does not mean that it will not be provided in the future," Nauert said.