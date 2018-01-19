WORLD
2 MIN READ
Punk rock shakes things up in South Africa's Soweto township
In Soweto, a flashpoint of the anti-apartheid struggle when music was widely used to bring attention to the cause, punk rock is growing in influence and popularity.
Punk rock has offered people an opportunity to be different, TCIYF's vocalist, Puleng Seloane says. / Reuters
By Taimur Sikander
January 19, 2018

Punk rock has found a home in South Africa. 

In Soweto, a township steeped in rich musical history and pop culture, the genre is growing fast in influence and popularity.

The sound that originated in the UK, America and Australia in the mid 70s was meant to be anti-establishment — to upset the status quo and mainstream culture.

In Soweto, a flashpoint of the anti-apartheid struggle when music was widely used to bring attention to the cause, punk rock could be considered just another form of self expression.

But it is one that is relatively new and has resonated with the youth — mostly "born frees," a generation born after apartheid ended in 1994 and has lived only under democracy, but still feels let down by the system.

TRT World'sPhilip Owira has more on the story.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
