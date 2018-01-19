WORLD
Trump's First Year: Birth control access hit by Trump's funding cut
President Donald Trump's decision to slash funds for reproductive healthcare is having consequences beyond US borders. As Isabel Nakirya reports, thousands of women in Uganda are now at risk of losing out on vital family planning services.
Biira Muyama gets injection, Uganda,19 January 2018 / TRTWorld
January 19, 2018

 In Uganda more than ten thousand women are at a risk of losing out on the Sayana contraceptive. Local NGO, Reproductive Health Uganda says it has already lost over half a million US dollars in funding for this project. And the shortage is now forcing women to resort to use less reliable methods.

The US under Donald Trump has cut more than six hundred million dollars in aid to 30 developing countries. Health Organizations are now trying to bridge the gap with donations from the European Union, but it's not enough. Uganda's Health Ministry estimates that one in ten women die every year from home unsafe abortions. TRT World's Isabel Nakirya reports for more on the story. 

