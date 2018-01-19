Turkish security forces on Friday struck several YPG/PKK targets in the besieged Syrian border town of Afrin in order to prevent a "terror corridor" from forming along Turkey's borders.

According to information compiled by an Anadolu Agency reporter in the southern Hatay province on the border with Syria, Turkish military howitzers stationed in the Kirikhan and Hassa districts launched at least 10 rounds of artillery fire, targeting PKK/PYD nests in Afrin.

To prevent what is effectively an attempt at creating a “terror corridor” along its southern border, Turkey is now seriously mulling over an operation in Afrin, a northern district of Syria's Aleppo province.

An Afrin operation would be coming almost on the heels of the seven-month Operation Euphrates Shield in northern Syria, which the Turkish army carried out to secure a stretch of land between the Euphrates river and the Afrin enclave.

The operation ended in March 2017.

TRT World's Nafisa Latic has this report on the Afrin operation.

Turkey-US tensions

On Sunday the US-led coalition in Syria made a controversial announcement that it was working with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) – a group dominated by the terrorist YPG/PKK – to set up and train a 30,000-strong Syrian border protection force.

Turkey has long protested against US support for the military group the YPG – the Syrian offshoot of the PKK – and its political wing the PYD.

Washington has called the group a "reliable ally" in its fight against Daesh in Syria even though its mother organisation, the PKK, is listed as a terrorist group by Turkey, the US, and the EU.

The PKK has waged an armed campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years, killing nearly 40,000 people.

TRT World's Andrew Hopkins has more information about the expected Turkish military operation in Afrin from Ankara.

Russians pull out

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted on Friday as saying media reports about Russian military assets withdrawing from Syria's Afrin region had been denied.

"These reports have been denied," RIA news agency quoted Lavrov as saying. He did not specify who had denied them.

Anadolu Agency earlier on Friday said Russia had started withdrawing its military assets ahead of Turkey’s expected operation in Syria’s northwestern city of Afrin.