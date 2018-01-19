WORLD
4 MIN READ
Ex-Catalan leader says he can govern from Belgium
Carles Puigdemont, Catalonia's former leader who has been in self-imposed exile in Belgium after his attempt to break from Spain, said he can govern the region despite his absence.
Ex-Catalan leader says he can govern from Belgium
Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont attends a meeting with his party Junts per Catalunya parliament group in Brussels, Belgium, January 12, 2018 / Reuters
January 19, 2018

Catalonia's former leader Carles Puigdemont, who was sacked by Madrid over his attempt to break from Spain, said on Friday he can govern the region from Belgium where he is in self-exile as he eyes a comeback after scoring big in elections.

"There are only two options: in prison I would not be able to address people, write, meet people," Puigdemont, who risks arrest on charges of rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds if he returns to Spain, told Catalunya Radio.

"The only way is to continue doing it freely and safely."

"Nowadays big business, academic and research projects are essentially managed using new technology," he added.

His comments came as Catalonia's new parliamentary speaker, Roger Torrent from the pro-independence ERC party, held talks with party representatives to pick a candidate for the regional presidency.

Puigdemont, who was sacked along with his cabinet on October 27 after the regional parliament declared independence, is the only candidate from Catalonia's separatist grouping to lead the region.

And given pro-independence parties won an absolute majority in elections on December 21, he in theory stands a good chance to be voted in at a parliamentary session due by the end of the month.

Plan to 'restore policies'

But there is a huge stumbling block in the way: he is in Belgium and won't come back to Spain.

The Catalan parliament's legal experts say the contender has to be physically present.

But Puigdemont insists he has the legitimate mandate of the people to rule after his Together for Catalonia list won the most votes within the separatist camp in the elections.

RECOMMENDED

He wants to present his candidacy and government programme to parliament – a prerequisite to being voted in – remotely via videolink or by having someone else read it for him.

The central government in Madrid, though, has warned it would take the matter to court and keep direct control over Catalonia if Puigdemont tried to govern from Belgium.

Ultimately, it will be up to Torrent and his deputies – three of whom are pro-independence and three others against it – to decide whether to allow lawmakers to vote for a president even if he is not present.

In the interview, Puigdemont said he wanted to reinstate his sacked government as well as its policies, marked by disobedience towards Spanish courts and a failed strategy to break from Spain while he was president.

"We have a plan to restore democracy, the institutions and policies," he said.

"The result of these elections validate our government programme."

Madrid's direct rule, imposed after the independence declaration, has caused resentment in a region that had enjoyed considerable autonomy before its leaders attempted to break away from Spain.

According to Economy Minister Luis de Guindos, the secession crisis that kicked off in earnest on October 1 when Catalan leaders held an independence referendum despite a court ban has taken a financial toll.

He has said the crisis has slowed economic growth in the region at an estimated cost of $1.2 billion (one billion euros).

More than 3,000 companies have moved their legal headquarters out of the region as uncertainty persists.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant