Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will travel to Baghdad on Sunday in his first official visit to the country following a non-binding independence referendum held by the semi-autonomous Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) in September.

The KRG, which declared autonomy in 2003 in northern Iraq, held what was widely seen as an illegal referendum, to break up with Iraq in September 25. The vote took place despite warnings from the central government in Baghdad, as well as neighbouring countries.

In the aftermath of the voting, the results were rejected by Baghdad, and the KRG lost the territories it had gained after its fight against Daesh in 2014, returning it almost to its 2003 borders after a military operation by the Iraqi army.

Moreover, their relations have been strained with Turkey and Iran.

“[KRG President Masoud] Barzani is the one who is responsible for all this,” Cavusoglu told reporters on Wednesday.

Turkey hopes to resolve the issue, according to Cavusoglu who said that the regional government had already requested Ankara to mediate between Baghdad and Erbil.

“The announcement by Erbil that they would comply with the Iraqi constitution was a positive step, but a clear reconciliation must be reached between the parties,” he added.

Turkey’s relations with Baghdad

Ankara and Baghdad had exchanged harsh words over Turkey’s military deployment in the northern Iraqi town of Bashiqa near Mosul, at the invitation of Baghdad.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al Abadi, who made the invitation to train the Iraqi forces in their fight against Daesh during his Ankara visit in December 2014, later called on the troops to withdraw.

Since the end of 2015 when the Bashiqa crisis occured, tensions between the two countries had increased. Baghdad accused Ankara of intervening in Iraq's domestic issues, while Ankara blamed the Baghdad government on discriminating against the country's Sunni population. But a common threat forced them to co-operate.

The KRG’s referendum led both sides to act together to protect Iraq’s territorial integrity, as Turkey was also concerned that its Kurdish population in its southeast could be affected.

Turkey supported the Baghdad government and suspended all flights to and from the airports in KRG territories. The control of the airports were later taken over by the central government.

Co-operation between Ankara and Bagdad went a step further, and they held joint military drills along Turkey’s border with the KRG. The Bashiqa dispute was no longer a priority in their relationship.