England turned in an impressive all-round team performance to beat Australia by four wickets in the second one-day international at the Gabba on Friday.

After restricting Australia to 270 for nine from their 50 overs, the English cruised past the total with 5.4 overs to spare.

"I thought our bowlers were exceptional," England captain Eoin Morgan said.

"On a really hot day they coped very well."

All of England's batsmen contributed to the run chase, which was always in control following a 117-run second wicket partnership between Jonny Bairstow (60) and Alex Hales (57).

Joss Buttler (42), Morgan (21) and Chris Woakes (39 not out) all made handy contributions, while Joe Root held the innings together with a measured 46 not out.

"We did enough to win," Morgan said, adding: "It's far from our best performance with the bat.

"I suppose that's exciting in a way. We're two-nil up in the series and we're still looking for a complete performance as a batting unit.

"Hopefully that comes in Sydney in Sunday."

No leg-spinner

The Australians went into the match without leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who proved expensive in the opening ODI in Melbourne on Sunday, opting for batsman Cameron White instead.

They also handed debuts to paceman Jhye Richardson and wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

However, the decision to go into the match without a recognised spinner proved costly on a pitch that helped the slow bowlers.

Finch, who blasted his 106 from 114 balls, helped Australia get away to a quick start alongside David Warner.

The burly opener looked like he was leading Australia to a score well past 300 but his dismissal, soon after that of Mitchell Marsh, ensured England were able to keep the Australian scoring under control.