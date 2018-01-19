The number of Venezuelans living in Colombia jumped 62 percent in the last half of 2017 to more than 550,000, its migration authority said on Friday, as Venezuela's economic devastation hastens migration to the neighboring country.

Most of the Venezuelan migrants lack visas and have fled food shortages and the world's steepest inflation by crossing the 2,219 km (1,379-mile) porous border to Colombia.

While Venezuelan engineers work in Colombia's oil industry and many professionals have flocked to the capital city Bogota, a growing number of poor people from that country have settled in Colombian border towns.

In Cucuta, close to the Venezuelan border, many sleep in parks and wash their laundry in creeks.

The influx has forced Colombia to grapple with migrants arriving in need of food, shelter and medical care, often given at the government's expense.

Venezuela's Information Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.