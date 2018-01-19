Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el Sisi said on Friday he will run for a second term in office in an election in March, which the former military commander is widely expected to win.

Some say Sisi's rule has brought some stability to the country, but critics say his popularity has been eroded by tough economic reforms that have hit people's livelihood's hard and by a crackdown on dissidents.

His supporters on the other hand say measures are needed to keep the country stable as it faces security challenges including attacks by Daesh militants in the North Sinai region.

"Today, I tell you frankly and transparently that I hope you would allow and accept my candidacy for the president's post," Sisi told a cheering crowd.

The vote will be held on March 26-28, with a run-off vote on April 24-26 if no candidate wins more than 50 percent in the first round. Candidates will register from January 20 to 29.

In the televised announcement, Sisi listed Egypt's achievements during his first term, including a nascent financial recovery after years of political turmoil and economic instability.

"Building the state takes 16 to 20 years, I am trying to finish it in 8 years, God willing," Sisi said.

Sisi came to prominence when he led the army's ouster of President Mohamed Morsi of the Muslim Brotherhood in 2013 - Egypt's first democratically elected leader - two years after the downfall of longtime ruler Hosni Mubarak in the "Arab Spring" uprisings that swept the Middle East.

In August 2013, security forces stormed a sit-in to disperse protesters, killing hundreds within hours and arresting thousands.

The former general became president himself in 2014, winning 96.91 percent of the vote, although turnout was only about 47 percent of the 54 million voters, after voting was extended for a day.