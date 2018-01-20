The US Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking at a new person of interest in connection with the October mass shooting that killed 58 people at a Las Vegas concert, the county sheriff said on Friday.

The gunman, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, killed himself after the rampage carried out from his hotel suite on Las Vegas' famed Strip.

It was the deadliest mass shooting in recent US history.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo told a press conference that "the FBI has an ongoing case against an individual of federal interest," but he said he could not elaborate.

Meanwhile the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department also said that Paddock's girlfirend is unlikely to face charges but the FBI was investigating another person in the case,

The shooters live-in girlfriend, Marilou Danley, had told the FBI she had no idea Paddock was "planning violence against anyone."

Her attorney, Matt Lombard, could not be reached for comment on the preliminary police report released on Friday.

Danley became a focus of the investigation for having shared his retirement community condo in Mesquite, Nevada, northeast of Las Vegas, before leaving the United States for the Philippines in mid-September.

According to a 81-page preliminary report on the shooting, Danley recalled Paddock behaving strangely during a stay at the Mandalay Bay in early September 2017.

The two were staying in room 60-235 and she observed Paddock constantly looking out the windows of the room which overlooked the Las Vegas Village venue, the report says. Paddock would move from window to window looking at the site from different angles.

Danley also described how Paddock’s demeanor changed over the course of the last year as he became “distant” and “germaphobic,” the report said.

Paddock's primary care doctor described him as odd with little emotion, said he may have been bipolar but Paddock would not discuss it and refused antidepressants, the report said.

Still no answer to why

Lombardo added, however: "I know and believe there's only one suspect who killed 58 people and injured hundreds more. All the evidence recovered in this case supports that theory."