WORLD
1 MIN READ
Impact of Trump's aggressive foreign policy on Asia
US President Trump has cut North Korea's access to refined petroleum imports and earnings from workers abroad and is not getting along with Pakistan either complaining that Islamabad isn't doing enough to tackle militant groups.
Impact of Trump's aggressive foreign policy on Asia
US President Donald Trump prepares to address the annual March for Life rally, taking place on the National Mall, from the White House Rose Garden in Washington, US, January 19, 2018. / Reuters
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
January 20, 2018

When it comes to US foreign policy in Asia, US President Donald Trump has been anything but shy.  Sanctions and strong rhetoric have been thrown at North Korea over its nuclear ambitions.  

He also kicked off a political storm by suspending aid to Pakistan for its alleged lack of action in combating the Taliban.

The New Year kicked off with Pakistanis protesting a tweet in which Trump accused their government of "lies and deceit" when it comes to fighting terrorism the region.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World'sMelanie Ralph discusses how Trump's aggressive approach could have far-reaching consequences in Asia.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant