At least one killed as YPG targets hospitals in northern Syria
"YPG knows coordinates of the complex, but still targeted it," says Moheyeddin Othman, the administrator of the only psychiatric hospital in the region.
Injured patients receive medical treatment at a hospital after the attacks by the PKK-linked YPG at two hospitals in Azez district of Aleppo, Syria on January 19, 2018. / AA
By Saim Kurubas
January 20, 2018

A woman killed and at least twelve people injured after two medical centres was hit by the PKK terror group-linked YPG in Azez region of northern Syria.

One of the centres targeted serves as the only psychiatric hospital in the region and even patients from YPG-held areas like Afrin receive treatment in the facility.

The second fire attack which hit near the maternity hospital did not cause any loss or injuries.

The incident comes as Turkish offensive looms to clear the militants from Syria's Afrin region. 

As TRT World's Ahmed Al Burai reports, the shelling caused spontaneous anti-YPG protests in the town.

SOURCE:AA
