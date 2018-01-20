The Al Khaldi family in Gaza City are returning home after nearly four years.

An Israeli air strike in 2014 brought down the building where they used to live.

There was widespread destruction of homes and schools as Israel carried out air strikes and shelling on the Hamas-run Gaza Strip in what it dubbed "Operation Protective Edge".

The 50-day-violence damaged 130,000 homes and displaced 500,000 Gazans, according to the United Nations.

Samir al Khaldi says the entire building was reduced to rubble in 10 minutes.