The Turkish army said it launched new strikes on Saturday against YPG positions in northern Syria, amid mounting expectations of a cross-border ground operation.

The army said it responded in "legitimate self-defence" and hit camps and refuges used by the YPG in response to fire coming from the Afrin region controlled by the militia group, which Turkey deems to be a terrorist organisation.

Similar strikes had also taken place on Friday, it confirmed.

Turkey has repeatedly threatened over the last days to launch a ground operation, also the including pro-Ankara Free Syrian Army, to oust the YPG from Afrin and the area.

Ankara views the YPG as being the Syrian offshoot of the PKK which has waged a bloody campaign in Turkey for more than three decades and is regarded as a terror group by Ankara and the US and the European Union.

But the US says the YPG is an ally in the fight against Daesh, playing a key role in pushing the extremists out of their Syrian strongholds.

Turkish Defence Minister Nurettin Canikli said Friday that the operation had "de-facto begun" because of the shelling but confirmed that Turkish troops had not yet crossed over into Syria.