The Palestinian Authority has submitted a complaint with the International Criminal Court (ICC) over Israeli violations against Palestinian children.

The move came as Israeli authorities extended the detention of 16-year-old girl Ahed al Tamimi for the fifth time on charges of attacking Israeli soldiers.

In a statement on Saturday, Foreign Minister Riad al Malki called on ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda to “exercise her legal authority without delay to prevent the continuation of crimes being committed against the Palestinian people.”

He cited the case of Ahed al Tamimi, who was first detained by Israeli forces on December 19 as “another proof on Israeli policies and crimes” against the Palestinians.