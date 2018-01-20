WORLD
Palestine takes Israel to ICC over detained children
Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad al Malki says the arrest of 16-year-old Ahed al Tamimi is “another proof on Israeli policies and crimes.”
A screaming Palestinian child is treated at al Shifa hospital after Israeli forces shelled her home in Gaza City on July 18, 2014. / AFP
Ertan KarpazlıErtan Karpazlı
January 20, 2018

The Palestinian Authority has submitted a complaint with the International Criminal Court (ICC) over Israeli violations against Palestinian children. 

The move came as Israeli authorities extended the detention of 16-year-old girl Ahed al Tamimi for the fifth time on charges of attacking Israeli soldiers. 

In a statement on Saturday, Foreign Minister Riad al Malki called on ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda to “exercise her legal authority without delay to prevent the continuation of crimes being committed against the Palestinian people.” 

He cited the case of Ahed al Tamimi, who was first detained by Israeli forces on December 19 as “another proof on Israeli policies and crimes” against the Palestinians. 

“This complaint against Israeli criminals is a proof on the necessity to accelerate the opening of a criminal investigation to guarantee fair justice to Palestinian children and victims,” he said. 

Last week, the Palestinian Central Council announced the referral of the issues of Israeli settlement building and Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails to the ICC.

According to Palestinian figures, over 6,400 Palestinians are being held in Israeli prisons, including 300 children. 

