Turkey-based aid agencies will provide education to more than 250 orphaned Somali children living in Kenya’s north eastern town of Dabaab.

Turkish Deniz Feneri Association in collaboration with the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has opened Aysel and Serif Findikkaya Orphanage and Integrated Primary School for the children, who were orphaned while fleeing war-ravaged Somalia.

Most of those children ended up in Kenya’s Dadaab refugee complex.

Dadaab camp, located in northern Kenya’s Garissa Country, is home to over 400,000 refugees, mostly Somalis.

"Now we have a bed to sleep on, we have education, food and water, something that we are not used to have. I am thankful that our lives will change," said a 12-year-old Hamid Mohammed.

According to a UNICEF and Kenya Aids indicator survey, there were 2.6 million orphans in 2012 in the East African country.