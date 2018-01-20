Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said a Turkish ground operation into the Syria's Afrin region is likely to start on Sunday, depending on developments.

In a joint press conference with Turkey's Nationalist Movement Party's (MHP) Leader Devlet Bahceli at Cankaya Palace in Ankara, Yildirim said Turkish jets had destroyed "almost all" targets they had determined to belong to YPG militants, which Ankara considers to be a "terrorist" threat to Turkey.

He said Turkish artillery were continuing to shell the region.

Yildirim said, "As of tomorrow, depending on developments, our grounds elements will carry out the necessary activities. Apart from Turkish armed forces, there are components of Free Syrian Army participating in this operation."

The prime minister said the first phase of “Operation Olive Branch” was conducted by air forces and ‘nearly all’ targets were destroyed.

The Turkish military said as many as 72 planes involved in the Afrin operation, codenamed "Olive Branch", returned to their bases safely on Saturday.

“Since last three years, the level of persecution by the terrorist group in the region has increased so much that 350,000 of our Kurdish brothers came to our country to save their lives and settled here,” the premier said.

“Therefore, the black propaganda of the terrorist group claiming ‘an operation is being conducted to eliminate the Kurds in Afrin’ has absolutely nothing to do with the reality. The operation is launched to protect the Kurds and the Arabs and the innocent people from the persecution of this bloody, separatist terrorist organisation.”

Bahceli voiced his support for the Turkish military’s campaign, calling it a “well-planned” and “very important operation."

Following his meeting with Bahceli, Yildirim visited Turkish General Staff Headquarters and took information on the operation from Turkish Chief of General Staff General Hulusi Akar.

"Only terrorists are target"

Meanwhile, Turkish Chief of General Staff said late Saturday that only terrorists, their shelters, buildings, weapons and vehicles would be targeted in Syria’s Afrin region as part of the operation.

"Every kind of attention and sensitivity will be shown so that civilians and innocent people will not be harmed," Akar said in a video footage released by the Turkish General Staff.

The Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke to TRT World and says the main aim of Turkey's operation near Afrin is to ensure country's border security.

Cavusoglu said the YPG militants in Afrin "harassed Turkish forces at least 700 time so far."

Rockets fired into Turkey

Early on Sunday, four rockets fired from Afrin hit houses and a workplace in Turkey’s southern border province of Kilis.