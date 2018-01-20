A Korean unity deal for the Pyeongchang Olympics will bring 22 North Korean athletes across the border to South Korea, where they will march as one under a unification flag at the opening ceremony and compete together in one sport.

In the most symbolic agreement approved on Saturday, 12 North Korean women's hockey players will join their neighbours in a united roster playing in special uniforms with a Korean song as their anthem.

North Koreans will also compete in figure skating, short track speed skating, Alpine skiing and cross-country skiing after being given exceptional late entries by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The North Korean delegation will also include 24 coaches and officials, plus 21 media representatives at the February 9-25 Winter Games.

The governments of North and South Korea were offered "sincere thanks" by IOC President Thomas Bach announcing the agreement.

An Olympic deal became possible after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said in a New Year's speech that a team could cross the border to compete.

"Such an agreement would have seemed impossible only a few weeks ago," said Bach, who did not take questions from international media.

Bach was flanked by Olympic and government officials from both countries at a brief news conference at the Olympic Museum after a two-and-a-half hour meeting at IOC offices nearby.

North Korea's delegation, including sports minister Kim Il Guk, did not stay to brief media after signing the agreement for the cameras.

South Korea's sports minister, Do Jong-hwan, said through a translator of the accord: "It is very important for the Korean peninsula."

When Do was asked if North Korea had given any guarantees not to use the Olympics for political reasons, the translator intervened to say "I don't think we can take that question."