Turkish foreign minister to visit Iraq as both countries seek closer ties
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will meet his Iraqi counterpart Ibrahim al Jaafari and is also expected to meet Prime Minister Haider al Abadi on Sunday.
This August 23, 2017 file photo shows Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (L) and Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al Jaafari preparing to attend a joint press conference in Baghdad, Iraq. / AP
By Saim Kurubas
January 21, 2018

Upon the invitation of his Iraqi counterpart Ibrahim al Jaafari, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will visit Iraq on Sunday.

Cavusoglu is planned to have meetings with Prime Minister Haider al Abadi and some Iraqi Turkmen politicians in Baghdad.

As two countries look to strengthen their relations, regional issues and fight against the PKK and Daesh terror groups are expected to be high on the agenda.

As TRT World’s Andrew Hopkins reports, Turkey also wants to mediate between the Iraqi government and the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) as the two’s relationship deteriorated following an independence referendum last year.

SOURCE:TRT World
