It took nine months to liberate Mosul from Daesh which had declared Iraq's second largest city as their 'caliphate' in 2014.

After the fiercest fighting which saw US-backed Iraqi forces pushing out the militants, Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al Abadi declared victory last year.

Much of the city is in ruins and residents who have been trickling in have an enormous task as they look to rebuild their lives.

The toll on its youngest residents has been even greater.