TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey's Erdogan says 'Operation Olive Branch' to complete soon
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the operation against PYD/PKK and Daesh elements in Syria's Afrin will complete “in a very short time”.
Turkey's Erdogan says 'Operation Olive Branch' to complete soon
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses crowd during a rally in Bursa, Turkey, January 21, 2018. / AA
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
January 21, 2018

The ongoing Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin will be completed "in very short time", Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday. 

The operation, aimed at eliminating PYD/PKK and Daesh elements from Syria's Afrin, was launched at 1400 GMT on Saturday. 

Addressing a gathering of the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party's Women Branch congress in the western city of Bursa, Erdogan said: "hopefully, we will complete this operation in a very short time."

Turkish military said the operation was being carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council’s decisions, self-defence rights under the UN charter and respect to Syria's territorial integrity.

Afrin has been a major hideout for the PYD/PKK since July 2012 when the Assad regime in Syria left the city to the group without putting up a fight.

The YPG is backed by the US in the war against Daesh in Syria. Turkey considers the YPG a terror organisation because of its affiliation to PKK in southeastern Turkey. Since the mid-1980s, the PKK has waged attacks against the Turkish state in which an estimated 40,000 people have been killed.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World'sAlican Ayanlar has more details from Ankara.

The Turkish cities of Kilis and Hatay across the Syrian border are within the firing range of the PYD/PKK group from Afrin, which sits atop a hill. The terror group has also used Amanos Mountains to penetrate from Syria into Turkey.

The PYD/PKK depends on Afrin to connect to the Mediterranean from northwestern Syria. The terrorist organisation has also threatened the gains made from Operations Euphrates Shield and Idlib de-escalation zone over Afrin. 

A quarter of Syria land and 65 percent of Turkey-Syria border are currently under occupation of the terrorist organisation.

Operation Euphrates Shield began in August 2016 and ended in late March 2017 to improve security, support coalition forces and eliminate the terror threat along the Turkish border.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant