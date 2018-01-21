Turkish army has destroyed two YPG/PKK positions in northwestern Syria, which were used to carry out rocket attacks in southern Turkey that targeted civilians.

YPG/PKK had carried out 11 rocket attacks earlier on Sunday, killing a Syrian national and injuring 46 others, including 16 Syrians, in Reyhanli district of Hatay province.

After spotted by target acquisition radars, Turkish jets launched an airstrike and destroyed the YPG/PKK positions.

One of the rockets hit a house on Rifat Bahadirli Street in Reyhanli and the other one hit a workplace on Cumhuriyet Street, according to initial reports.

At the same time, another rocket hit Tayfur Sokmen Street and injured a few people.

Buildings and vehicles were damaged during the attack.

TRT World'sAhmed Al Burai reports from Kilis

Turkey on Saturday launched Operation Olive Branch to remove YPG/PKK and Daesh terror groups from Syria's Afrin.

Turkish military said the operation was being carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council’s decisions, self-defence rights under the UN charter and respect to Syria's territorial integrity.