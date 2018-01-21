On January 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to clear Syria's Afrin region of the YPG/PKK.

The air and ground offensive started days after the US announced plans to continue to provide military support for the YPG in Syria, the terror group which they allied in their fight against Daesh, even though Daesh is almost completely defeated in the country.

Key points about the operation in Afrin:

1. Turkey says the YPG has ambitions of carving out an autonomous territory near its southeastern border

The YPG with the help of US military began its fight against Daesh in 2014. It controls a quarter of the Syrian territory now. Turkey says the YPG is using the support of the global powers to retain its grip on northeast Syria and that its fight against Daesh is an excuse. Three years later, Daesh has been virtually eradicated from the region, the YPG is still being backed by the US. That raises questions about its main objectives in the region and the continuous US support it garners.

On January 13, the US-led coalition forces announced that they will form a 30,000-member "Border Security Force" that also included YPG members near Turkey's border in northern Syria.

2. Turkey’s biggest concern is the security threat from the YPG

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK, which has been designated a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and EU. PKK has been fighting the Turkish state for more than 30 years in a bloody campaign that has left more than 40,000 dead, including civilians.

Attempts have often been made by the YPG/PKK to infiltrate into Turkish territory through the Afrin Mountains. They have also made continuous efforts to support terrorism in Turkey by smuggling militants, arms, and ammunition from Syria to Turkey.

3. Turkey says the operation is important to liberate the people of Afrin

In June 2015, YPG/PKK attempted an ethnic cleansing of Arabs and Turkmen living in Tel Abyad, forcing many of them to migrate. So their existence in northern Syria threatened the local Arabs and Turkmen, and also the Kurds who don't support the YPG. Most of the Syrian who fled from YPG-held territories sheltered in Turkey.

4. Afrin is important to prevent larger regional threats