WORLD
3 MIN READ
Yemeni children face 'worst diphtheria outbreak' amid blockade
Save the Children organisation said Yemen is going through its worst "diphtheria outbreak for a generation" which has so far killed at least 52 people.
Yemeni children face 'worst diphtheria outbreak' amid blockade
Nahla Arishi, a pediatrician, checks a boy infected with diphtheria at the al-Sadaqa teaching hospital in the southern port city of Aden, Yemen December 18, 2017. / Reuters Archive
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
January 21, 2018

Deaths resulting from a diphtheria outbreak in Yemen are "likely to rise" if the naval blockade imposed by a Saudi-led coalition fighting to defeat Shiite rebels in war-torn Yemen remains in place, an international aid group warned on Monday.

Save the Children said in a statement that Yemeni children are bearing the brunt of what it described as a "the worst diphtheria outbreak for a generation." 

It also said that its aid workers have been struggling to cope with the disease which has killed at least 52 people, mostly among children under 15, and is believed to have infected some 716 others since August. Diphtheria is a contagious and potentially fatal disease that primarily infects the throat and airways.

There's so little help right now that families are carrying their children for hundreds of miles to get to us," Mariam Aldogani, the group's field coordinator in Hodeida, said. "But they're arriving too late and infecting people on the way."

Ibb and Hodeida provinces

The outbreak has hit Ibb and Hodeida provinces the hardest, the aid group said.

Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war since March 2015, pitting Iran-backed Shiite rebels, known as Houthis, against the coalition backing the internationally recognised government of Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi. 

RECOMMENDED

The near three-year stalemated war in Yemen has damaged its infrastructure, crippled the health system and pushed the Arab world's poorest country to the brink of famine.

The UN has called Yemen the world's worst humanitarian crisis with more than 22 million people in need.

Easing of blockade not enough

Save the Children said that aid efforts have been largely hampered due to the blockade on the key Red Sea port of Hodeida, a lifeline for most of Yemen's population as it handles about 70 percent of the country's imports. 

The Saudi-led coalition has imposed a blockade on Yemen since the beginning of the war but has recently eased it on ports allowing access for commercial vessels.

The aid group said the partial easing of the blockade is still far from enough to meet the Yemenis' dire humanitarian needs. "Any tightening of the blockade could have a devastating impact on children," it added.

The impoverished country is already grappling with a cholera epidemic since October 2016. The outbreak, which escalated in April, killed some 2,000 people and infected over a million others.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant