Tens of thousands of flag-waving Greeks gathered in the northern city of Thessaloniki on Sunday to demand that the Republic of Macedonia change its name because it's also the name of the Greek province of which Thessaloniki is the capital.

Greece and Macedonia, which share a border, have been locked in the name dispute since the republic declared independence from Yugoslavia in 1991.

Greeks feel the use of the name "Macedonia" is a usurpation of their heritage and implies territorial claims on their province.

Macedonia is represented in international organisations as The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) and is seated in the United Nations (UN) under the letter T, right after Thailand. Greece successfully vetoed Macedonia's application to join NATO in 2008.

Some minor scuffles erupted between the protesters and anarchists who had organised a counter-demonstration, prompting police to intervene with tear gas.

The rally drew members of the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party who had gathered around the statue of Alexander the Great along with local clergy.

No public official was among the five keynote speakers.

Several local lawmakers attended, as did the local bishop, Metropolitan Anthimos of Thessalonica, whom many people consider the real leader of the nationalist hardliners opposing an accommodation between the countries.

Anthimos, in speaking about the citizens of Macedonia, used the term Skopje, the name of its capital, which is how most Greeks refer to them.

Police said more than 90,000 demonstrators had joined the protest in Thessaloniki, organised by hardline clerics, far-right leaders and Greek diaspora groups.

Protest leaders said at least 400,000 people had turned up.

"We estimate there were at least 400,000 people. It is impressive," rally organiser Anastasios Porgialidis said.