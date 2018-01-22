Turkey gave Washington advance warning before launching an operation against YPG/PKK in Afrin, and Ankara has "legitimate" security concerns in the area, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Sunday.

"Turkey was candid. They warned us before they launched the aircraft they were going to do it in consultation with us, and we are working now on the way ahead through the ministry of foreign affairs," Mattis told reporters aboard his aircraft at the start of a trip to Asia.

Turkey "is the only NATO country with an active insurgency inside its borders, and Turkey has legitimate security concerns," Mattis said, referring to the PKK terrorist organisation, which has been engaged in a separatist struggle against Ankara since 1984.

Mattis said Turkish and American parts have had high-level communication about the operation including military officials.

"We are very alert to it. Our top levels are engaged … and we're working through it," Mattis said. "We'll work this out."

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch, an offensive by Ankara's troops and allied Free Syrian Army (FSA) against the YPG in the town of Afrin.

The US military currently has about 2,000 personnel in Syria but no US forces are at risk because of the Turkish offensive "at this time," Mattis said.

The YPG has been a key US ally in the war against Daesh, helping to drive the group's militants from swathes of Syrian territory, including its stronghold Raqqa.

PYD and its armed wing the YPG, which is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK, all look to Abdullah Ocalan as their guide.

Ocalan and his PKK group are recognised as terrorists by the US, EU and Turkey.

Since the mid-1980s, the PKK has waged a wide-ranging terror campaign against the Turkish state in which an estimated 40,000 people have been killed.