Facebook said on Monday that it would train 65,000 French people in digital skills in free schemes to help women set up businesses and the long-term unemployed get back to work.

The internet giant also announced that it would pour an additional $8.9 million (10 million euros) into artificial intelligence in France by 2022, without saying how much it would invest in the training schemes.

The US social network would work with 50,000 jobseekers in a partnership with the national unemployment agency, helping them with their computer skills, until late 2019, a company statement said.

At the same time it would work with 15,000 French women hoping to start their own companies, in an expansion of the She Means Business campaign already present in several countries.

