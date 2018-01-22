A controversial non-binding independence referendum was held in northern Iraq in September 2017 that increased tensions in the region.

More than 90 per cent of voters in northern Iraq were in favour of independence.

Turkish Foreign Ministers says that Turkey is ready to mediate talks between Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) and Iraq.

"Everyone should respect the Iraqi constitution and the decision taken by the Iraqi courts. If they want to search for their rights, they have to search for it in Baghdad and not anywhere else. There is a dialogue process. We are ready to make it easy and get a result from this talks." says Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

After the referendum, Iraqi troops took over areas disputed with the KRG such as Kirkuk.