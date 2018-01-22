The sequel to US President Donald Trump's first year in office is opening with the lead player hamstrung by a government shutdown and hunkering down amid investigations, crises and political unease.

The government shutdown is set to sow more disruption and political peril on Monday after the Senate inched closer but ultimately fell short of an agreement on Sunday that would have reopened federal agencies before the beginning of the workweek.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said negotiations kept going late into the night, with a vote to break a Democratic filibuster on a short-term funding bill scheduled for noon on Monday.

Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure until February 8 in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.

But Democrats appeared to be holding out for a firmer commitment from McConnell. "We have yet to reach an agreement on a path forward," Schumer said late on Sunday.

McConnell's comments followed hours of behind-the-scenes talks between the leaders and rank-and-file lawmakers over how to end the display of legislative dysfunction, which began on Friday at midnight after Democrats blocked a temporary spending measure. Democrats have sought to use the spending bill to win concessions, including protections for roughly 700,000 younger immigrants brought illegally to the US as children.

TRT World'sWilliam Denselow explains the main sticking points preventing the passage of the spending bill.

Trump has hands full

After 365 days in the Oval Office, Trump has found that his drive to deliver quickly on campaign promises has yielded to the sobering reality of governing.

Administration aides, outside allies and Republicans on Capitol Hill see the Trump White House continuing to face many of the same challenges it wrestled with last year, with fresh plot twists to boot.

Special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election keeps moving ever closer to the Oval Office.

The government shutdown highlights the legislative challenges that persist even with Republicans controlling the White House and both the House and Senate.