TÜRKİYE
Operation Olive Branch extended to Azaz, east of Afrin in Syria
Turkish Armed Forces on Sunday also created safe zones in the northern Syrian region as part of Operation Olive Branch.
A Turkish soldier looks through the hatches and turrets of an infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) as they pass through the Bab al Salamah border crossing between Syria and Turkey. January 21, 2018. / AFP
Zeynep ŞahinZeynep Şahin
January 22, 2018

Turkey's armed forces have extended Operation Olive Branch in Syria to the Azaz district, east of the Afrin region, Anadolu Agency reported on Monday. Parts of Azaz had previously rid themselves of the YPG/PKK.

The move into Azaz comes as Turkey continued to target YPG/PKK positions in Syria's Afrin on day three of Operation Olive Branch.

The Turkish military shelled terrorist positions in support of the Free Syrian Army (FSA), which is conducting a ground operation in Afrin.

Turkey considers the YPG an affiliate of the PKK, a terror organisation. The YPG dominates the SDF, which the US is backing in Syria in the war against Daesh.

Turkey backs in Syria the FSA, which is formed of several factions fighting on the ground against Bashar al Assad's regime and Daesh.

In addition to taking control of several YPG/PKK positions, the Turkish Armed Forces also created safe zones.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said Turkey aims to create a 30-kilometre-deep safe zone in Afrin. 

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to remove the YPG/PKK and Daesh from Afrin in a bid to secure its border and bring peace to the region.

The Turkish General Staff said its military operation was being carried out within the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council’s decisions, self-defence rights under the UN charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity.

Afrin has been a YPG/PKK stronghold since July 2012 when the Assad regime in Syria abandoned the city to the terror group.

Recognition of Turkey's concerns

Turkey has a legitimate concern for the security of its border, the UK foreign office spokesman said on Monday.

Britain said it will work closely with Turkey to find solutions in Syria that provide stability and secure Turkey's interests.

The UK position was similar to that of the US.

"Turkey is a NATO ally. It's the only NATO country with an active insurgency inside its borders. And Turkey has legitimate security concerns," US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told reporters on Sunday.

Noting that the overall success against Daesh "does not remove many of Turkey's concerns," Mattis said it is "easy to understand" why Ankara is worried that the conflict will extend beyond the Syrian border. 

”Turkey was candid,“ Mattis told reporters. "They warned us before they launched the aircraft that they were going to do it. We are very alert to it. Our top levels are engaged and we're working through it."

Turkey's operation in Afrin risks further increasing tensions with its NATO ally Washington.

In its first reaction to the offensive, the US Department of State urged Turkey on Sunday "to exercise restraint and ensure that its military operations remain limited in scope and duration and scrupulous to avoid civilian casualties."

