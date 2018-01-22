January 22, 2018
As the global population ages, dealing with elderly depression, loneliness and quality of life has become one of the most pressing challenges of modern society.
But in a first for the UK, a nursing home has invited a full-time children's daycare centre to be stationed there.
The idea to combine the two generations came from daycare centre owner Judith Ish-Horowicz who had been bringing children to the nursing home for years.
TRT World'sSarah Morice has more on the story.
SOURCE:TRT World