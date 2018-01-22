POLITICS
1 MIN READ
UK nursing home welcomes children
The UN expects the number of people aged over 60 to double by 2050. Many of them will live in nursing homes, but some say adding child care centres on site could help lift their spirits.
UK nursing home welcomes children
Seniors play with children at Nightingale House in South London, January 22, 2018. / TRTWorld
January 22, 2018

As the global population ages, dealing with elderly depression, loneliness and quality of life has become one of the most pressing challenges of modern society. 

But in a first for the UK, a nursing home has invited a full-time children's daycare centre to be stationed there. 

The idea to combine the two generations came from daycare centre owner Judith Ish-Horowicz who had been bringing children to the nursing home for years. 

RECOMMENDED

TRT World'sSarah Morice has more on the story.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire