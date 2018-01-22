TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
How far will Operation Olive Branch extend in Syria?
Turkish Armed Forces capture strategic Bursaya mountain in northern Syria’s Afrin. The YPG/PKK have used the mountain previously to launch mortar shells and missiles into Kilis in Turkey and Azaz in Syria, Anadolu Agency reports.
How far will Operation Olive Branch extend in Syria?
Turkish Army officers stand next to their tank on the border with Syria, January 22, 2018. / AP
January 22, 2018

Scattered celebrations could be seen in Turkey's city of Diyarbakir as the Turkish army launched Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin. But the operation is still in its early stages.

Troops and the Free Syrian Army (FSA) kicked off an accompanying ground operation on Sunday. Turkey says it wants to secure its border by pushing out the YPG from Afrin and eventually Manbij in Syria. Ankara considers the YPG to be an affiliate of the PKK, which is designated as a terrorist organisation by the US, Turkey, and the European Union.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Turkey was not eyeing Syrian territories and clarified that the ongoing operation in Syria's Afrin region would end as soon as its objective was met.

RECOMMENDED

There are some reports of civilians fleeing Afrin. Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim says the aim is to form a 30-kilometre-deep safe zone in Afrin, from the border with Turkey, heading south, for the Syrians who choose to remain.

TRT World'sCourtney Kealy has more on Operation Olive Branch and its potential to expand further east of the Euphrates River into YPG/PKK territory.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire