With a crown on his head, Marcio Matolias carefully retouches his sandcastle, sculpting and smoothing with a shovel as bathers cool off nearby in the suffocating January heat.

They say a man's home is his castle and Marcio has lived in his - albeit made of sand - on a beach in Rio de Janeiro for the last 22 years.

In Barra da Tijuca, a wealthy beachside neighborhood west of Rio, neighbors and friends call him "The King."

He gladly assumes the role and poses willingly for passers-by, scepter in hand, on his throne outside his meticulously-sculpted home.

It seems a precarious existence but Marcio, 44, can never see himself living another way.

"People pay exorbitant rents to live in front of the sea. I don't have any bills and I live very well here," he said waving a hand at the white sand and the islands sparkling on the horizon.

It requires constant upkeep.

He retouches a turret here, adjusts a majestic gate there. He sprinkles water on the walls to keep them firm in the baking heat, which on a recent afternoon reached 40 C (104 F).

Despite the idyllic setting, inside space is tight -- about three square meters (32 square feet). Marcio, single and with no children, lives with a pile of books and some golf clubs, his passions after fishing.

His bed? A sleeping bag on the ground. His bathroom? The firemen's station about 30 meters away, where he can use the bathroom and shower for less than a dollar.

Marcio believes he has everything he needs. The only problem is the unbearable summer heat.

"The sand retains the heat, so sometimes I cannot sleep here and I go to sleep in a friend's house. But the truth is I prefer to stay here, even if I have to sleep outside by the sea."

Tourist attraction

Marcio came south to Rio from his humble hometown of Duque de Caxias to seek his fortune, but could only afford to live on the street.