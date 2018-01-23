CULTURE
Cate Blanchett, Elton John and Shahrukh Khan receive awards at WEF
The international entertainers receive the Crystal Award, which is given by the World Economic Forum to artists who make a positive change in society.
Actor Cate Blanchett and actor Shah Rukh Khan pose for the media after receiving the Crystal Awards, with Hilde Schwab, Chairperson and Co-Founder, Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship and Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the WEF, at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland January 22, 2018. / Reuters
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
January 23, 2018

Film star Cate Blanchett, singer-songwriter Elton John and Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan received awards at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday for their work raising awareness about human rights issues.

Blanchett, an Australian, received a Crystal Award for her work with people who have fled their homes. British singer-songwriter John received his for his charitable work with his AIDS foundation. Indian Khan's was in recognition of his work championing the rights of children and women in India.

The Crystal Award is given, by the WEF to artists who make a positive change in society.

The awards were presented at a ceremony in the village of Davos, in the Swiss Alps, where some of the world's top policy makers and executives have begun gathering for the annual meeting.

Blanchett, who has won two Oscars, was named a goodwill ambassador for United Nations refugee agency UNHCR in May 2016. 

As part of her role, the actor has travelled to Lebanon and Jordan to meet refugees displaced by the Syrian conflict.

She warned of the consequences if more was not done to help people forced to flee their homes.

"Lost generations of uneducated, disenfranchised and displaced children not only represent a vast loss of potential but also a threat for future global security and prosperity," she said.

More than a million people have fled parts of Africa and the Middle East to Europe in the last few years. 

SOURCE:Reuters
